Kenneth Wilson
Kenneth Ray "Reds" Wilson, Jr. passed away on March 14, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Jessica Wilson (nee Skybyk); devoted father of Jennifer Barnett and husband Edward, Dr. Christina Weaver and husband Tony, Amy Wilson and Bridget Wilson Alphons and husband Adarsh; dear son of John Ventura and the late Norma Lilly Ventura; treasured brother of Tina North and husband Michael, Mary Woodman and late brother Gary Woodman, Mary Berends and husband Edward; loving uncle to Emily, Anthony, Brian, Aaron, William, Kelly, Kevin, Danny; cherished grandfather of Matt, Catherine, Anthony, Emma. Viewings held at Schimunek Funeral Home (610 W MacPhail Rd) March 17 and March 18 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral March 20 at 11am at Mountain Christian Church. Entombment at Highview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
