Kenneth Zimmerman

On July 18, 2020, Kenneth A. Zimmerman, Jr., of Woodlawn, MD passed away. He was lovingly surrounded bedside by his three sisters, Dana, Diane and Dona. Ken was born in Woodlawn, MD and graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1983. During his younger years, he was a member of the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company and served as company photographer and historian during the 80's and 90's. He also worked as an EMS/paramedic for Harmony Hall Retirement Village in Columbia, MD. He was most recently self employed with Maryland Same Day Delivery and Special Needs at Sea. Ken was a gentle soul with an easy demeanor but could easily come up with a wicked one-liner with the best of them.
Prior to his illness, Ken enjoyed playing pool in a local league at Bullwinkle's Tavern in Franklintown. Born in Maryland, he also enjoyed steamed crabs, a nice cold beer and watching the Ravens. He loved the outdoors and had a faithful following of birds and squirrels that he made sure were well fed! But Ken's greatest passion was the people he loved. He was a devoted caregiver to his mother, an inspiration to his sisters, and a trusted confidant to his friends.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth A., Sr. and Alice; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Angela Garriott and his paternal grandparents, Cora and Berry Zimmerman. He is survived by his three sisters, Dana Zimmerman; Diane Zimmerman; Dona Ferguson and her husband, Bud; two nephews: Matthew Bartlett & his wife Jamie and Zachary Bartlett; his niece, Katie Ferguson; two great-nieces, Maddison & Winnie Bartlett and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
For those desiring, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company, www.woodlawnvfc.org
, and/or to the Frisky's Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary, Inc., www.friskys.org
.