Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD
View Map

Kenny Hooper Sr., D.D.S.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny Hooper Sr., D.D.S. Notice
On March 6, 2020 Dr. Kenny Arnell Hooper Sr., D.D.S, Survived by wife, Valerie Rochelle Hooper, son; Kenny A. Hooper III(Alana) of TX, daughter; Kelly A.Hooper-McCamey(Henry), 3 grandchildren, Arin E. Burrell, Antoine E. Burrell and August C. Hooper and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends at the family owned Wylie Funeral Homes P.A. of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 Friday, March 13th from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marian Drive, Baltimore, MD for a 9:30am wake. A Boule Service will take place at 10:30am, Kappa Alpha Psi Burial Service starts at 10:50am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM. Private Internment will take place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. We invite you to sign the guestbook at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -