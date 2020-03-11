|
On March 6, 2020 Dr. Kenny Arnell Hooper Sr., D.D.S, Survived by wife, Valerie Rochelle Hooper, son; Kenny A. Hooper III(Alana) of TX, daughter; Kelly A.Hooper-McCamey(Henry), 3 grandchildren, Arin E. Burrell, Antoine E. Burrell and August C. Hooper and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends at the family owned Wylie Funeral Homes P.A. of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 Friday, March 13th from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marian Drive, Baltimore, MD for a 9:30am wake. A Boule Service will take place at 10:30am, Kappa Alpha Psi Burial Service starts at 10:50am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM. Private Internment will take place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020