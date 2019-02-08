Kenny "Red" Lovelace, age 77 of Sparta, NC passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence.He was born July 9, 1941 in Alleghany County to the late Joseph Coot and Lula Mae Billings Lovelace. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, William Tony Lovelace; four sisters, Pauline Jarsuk, Reba Testerman, Willie Massey and Irene Reed; one half-brother, Johnny Lovelace.Kenny was old-school, hardworking and a very determined man. He was a good father and brother. He was a member of the NRA. Kenny worked for Harford County DPW for 36 years.He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Burkins and husband James of Delta, PA; one sister, Barbara Thomas of Abingdon, MD; one brother, J.C. Lovelace of Mt. Gilead, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.A Celebration of Life Service was held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home in Sparta, NC. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lovelace family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary