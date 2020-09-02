1/1
Kent N. Shanholtz
Kent Norwood Shanholtz, of Colora, MD, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was 84.

Mr. Shanholtz was born in Dundalk, MD, the son of Oscar and Nannie Shanholtz. He was the devoted husband of 59 years to Joyce Mae Shanholtz, loving father of Diane Shanholtz Nikas of Port Deposit, MD, and Dana Shanholtz of Bel Air, MD, and grandfather of Jessica Ava Nikas. He was the brother of Nancy LaRue and her husband Phil, and the late Betty Larck, and was also survived by his brother-in-law, John Bowlin and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Shanholtz worked until retirement from Bethlehem Steel. He and his father also owned and operated Shanholtz Home Improvement. He loved gardening and was a true gardener his entire life. Mr. Shanholtz was a tremendous handyman, constantly doing home improvements for himself and others. He was an avid sports fan. Mr. Shanholtz adored German Shepherds, owning them throughout his entire life.

Services for Mr. Shanholtz will be private.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
