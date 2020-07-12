On July 10, 2020; KEREN LOUISE PACKO (nee McCourt); beloved wife of the late William "Bill" A. Packo, Sr.; loving mother of Keren Darlene Duffey and husband Frederick, and William A. Packo, Jr. and wife Jill G.; devoted NaNa of William Andrew Packo, Michael McCourt Packo, Kendal Keating Packo, and Frederick J. Duffey, II; dear sister of the late Joseph McCourt.



Services are private. Keren will be interred at a later date with her husband at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.



