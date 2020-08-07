1/1
Kermit Bonovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 29, 2020, Kermit Patrick Bonovich, 90, of Baltimore passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth Elizabeth Bonovich; devoted father of Becky Cornacchia, Dr. David Bonovich, Kevin Bonovich, Lt. Col.Melissa Barsotti, (retired) and the late Scott Bonovich; dear brother of Louise Ferguson; cherished grandfather of Brad Bonovich, Brooke Bonovich, Euna Bonovich, Crystal Rundle, Steven Bonovich, Dwayne Marshall, Jenn Barsotti, PhD, John Barsotti and the late Tony Cornacchia. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 at 11:00 A.M. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grandview Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved