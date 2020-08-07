Kermit Bonovich

On July 29, 2020, Kermit Patrick Bonovich, 90, of Baltimore passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth Elizabeth Bonovich; devoted father of Becky Cornacchia, Dr. David Bonovich, Kevin Bonovich, Lt. Col.Melissa Barsotti, (retired) and the late Scott Bonovich; dear brother of Louise Ferguson; cherished grandfather of Brad Bonovich, Brooke Bonovich, Euna Bonovich, Crystal Rundle, Steven Bonovich, Dwayne Marshall, Jenn Barsotti, PhD, John Barsotti and the late Tony Cornacchia. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 at 11:00 A.M. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.