Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Brielle, NJ
Kerry Agiovlasitis


1966 - 2019
Kerry Agiovlasitis Notice
Kerry Ellen Agiovlasitis, age 53, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Point Pleasant, NJ, on April 1, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Allan R. and Sylvia M. Thompson.

Mrs. Agiovlasitis was an assistant manager for Walmart, Aberdeen, MD.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Agiovlasitis, Stefanos Agiovlasitis, both of Brick, NJ, and Alex Agiovlasitis, Marlboro, MA; grandchildren, Lenni and Landon Arms; companion, Wayne Miller, Elkton, MD; and siblings, Laurie Froggatt, Georgetown, TX, Cynthia Bertalan, and Joel Thompson, both of Palmerton, PA.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Agiovlasitis was preceded in death by her sister, Robin Lee Thompson.

Funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, August 16, in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
