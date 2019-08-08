|
Kerry Ann Dufresne passed away peacefully at home in Shady Side, Md. on July 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Steve Dufresne.
Kerry was born in Chicago, IL, the first child of her surviving parents, John and Marjorie Scanlon. Her brother, John Scanlon, continues to live in this community. She moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Trinity Washington University, where she obtained a degree in Education. Her education pursuits continued at the Catholic University of America where she obtained a Masters' degree in Education, and the Johns Hopkins University where she obtained an Administrative Certification.
Kerry's professional career extended for 36 years, where she achieved the level of Middle School Principal within the Howard County School System. Kerry achieved numerous Maryland school system achievement awards, and completed her career at the Hammond Middle School.
Kerry is lovingly remembered by her children, Caitlin McGowan and Meghan Gill of Chicago, IL; Patricia McGowan of Maple Lawn, Md.; her stepchildren, Keegan Dufresne of Washington, D.C.; Conlan Dufresne of Gaithersburg, MD; Mackenzie Dufresne of Mt Airy, MD; and her grandchildren including Grayson and Landon Gill of Chicago, IL and Bennett Dufresne of Gaithersburg, MD.
Kerry loved and enjoyed all of her children, travel, entertaining her friends, water activities and especially her beloved Washington Island, located in Door County Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St James Parish, in Lothian, MD, at 11 am, Thursday August 15th, 2019. Donations may be made to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Pancreatic Cancer Research, Baltimore, MD, and Hospice of the Chesapeake, Pasadena, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019