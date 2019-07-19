Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Committal
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery (Garrison Forest)
11501 Garrison Forest Road
Owings Mills, MD
Kester Lucius Cofield Jr.


1936 - 2019
Kester Lucius Cofield Jr. Notice
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Kester Lucius Cofield Jr. affectionately known as "Little Kester" or "Kay" of Columbia, MD passed away peacefully in Sandy Spring, MD. He is the son of the late Kester L. Cofield Sr. and Helen Brown Cofield.

Kester will forever be remembered by his loving children, Keenan K. Cofield, Kevin L. Cofield, Orian D. (Emmie) Cofield and and Arviette L. Cofield, his grandchildren, Jazmin, Auriel, Kevin Jr., Jordan, Jaylen, Jayden, Samuel, Soleil, Shiquanna, and Kayla, and his great-grandchildren, Nykiah and Darnell. He was predeceased by his brother, Everett (Tam) Tamiroff Cofield; and devoted companion Patsy Parham. He is also survived by a host loving family and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075. (exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 am till the start of the Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Committal Service and Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery (Garrison Forest), 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 at 1:45 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
