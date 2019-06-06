Home

Keven Bryan Sparks, Jr. died Friday, May 31 at his home in Belcamp. He was 32.Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of Hope (Utter) Sparks of Aberdeen and Keven Sparks, Sr. of WV.Mr. Sparks enjoyed working on cars, going for long drives and fishing but his greatest joy came from spending time with his daughter, Shelby.In addition to his parents and daughter he is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren Vondracek and his sister, Jessica Hagy.A memorial service was held on Wednesday, June 5 at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. at 6:30pm followed by a visitation until 9:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019
