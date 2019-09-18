Home

Kevin Carpenter


1956 - 2019
Kevin Carpenter Notice
On September 17, 2019, Kevin Carpenter; fiancé forever of Lanie Scheuerman, and pre-deceased by his wife Sandra Carpenter; devoted father of Douglas Carpenter; father-in-law of Teresa Carpenter; loving grandfather of Brantley and Kevin William Carpenter; dear brother of Craig and David Carpenter.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
