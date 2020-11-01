On Friday, October 30, 2020 Kevin age 70 of North Versailles, formerly of Meadville, PA and Baltimore, MD passed away. Son of the late Carroll and Adelaide (Fontz) Flanagan. Beloved husband of Vicki (Konopka) Flanagan. Loving father of Robert Love, Mathew (Linda) Love, Sean (Kate) Flanagan, Ryan Flanagan, and Jamie Flanagan Hession. Brother of Terence (Barb) Flanagan and Kerry (Joe) Flanagan Upman. Also, 6 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Kevin was an Insurance Agent for Combined Insurance for over 30 years and enjoyed expressing his P.M.A.n(positive mental attitude). Kevin loved traveling on casino trips with his wife, Vicki, of 37 years and indulging in Maryland blue crabs. He took pride in his yard and was always working on improving his golf game. Friends received Wednesday, Nov. 4th 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the James F. Kutch Funeral Homes & Crematory 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. Service Thursday 10am. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, capacity at the funeral home is limited to 25 people at a time and masks will be required. PA Dept of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society.