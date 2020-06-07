Kevin E. Lee
On June 4, 2020, Kevin E. Lee. Predeceased by parents, George Lee Sr. and Ossie L. Lee. Survived by brothers, George E. Lee Jr. (Lori) of MI and Reverend Dr. Reginald E. Lee (Leticia) of SC, and a host of other family and friends.

Viewing will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Family Owned Wylie Funeral Home 701 N. Mount St. from 10am – 12pm. Funeral Services will also be held at Wylie Funeral Home, Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11am - 12pm. Interment Immediately Following at Arbutus Cemetery. We invite you to sign the guest book at www.wyliefh.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
JUN
12
Interment
Arbutus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wylie Funeral Home
701 N Mount St
Baltimore, MD 21217
410-462-4070
