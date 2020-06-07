On June 4, 2020, Kevin E. Lee. Predeceased by parents, George Lee Sr. and Ossie L. Lee. Survived by brothers, George E. Lee Jr. (Lori) of MI and Reverend Dr. Reginald E. Lee (Leticia) of SC, and a host of other family and friends.
Viewing will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Family Owned Wylie Funeral Home 701 N. Mount St. from 10am – 12pm. Funeral Services will also be held at Wylie Funeral Home, Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11am - 12pm. Interment Immediately Following at Arbutus Cemetery. We invite you to sign the guest book at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.