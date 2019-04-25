Home

Kevin L. Davis Notice
Kevin L. Davis, 37, of Perry Hall, MD passed away on April 22, 2019. Kevin is survived by his loving parents, Danny and Nancy (Sharpnack) Davis; sister, Jenna Leigh Meinl; brother, Brian Scott Davis; nephews, Ethan Meinl and Grant Meinl; and grandmother, Ruby Davis. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2-4 pm with a memorial service following at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
