Kevin L. Davis, 37, of Perry Hall, MD passed away on April 22, 2019. Kevin is survived by his loving parents, Danny and Nancy (Sharpnack) Davis; sister, Jenna Leigh Meinl; brother, Brian Scott Davis; nephews, Ethan Meinl and Grant Meinl; and grandmother, Ruby Davis. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2-4 pm with a memorial service following at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019