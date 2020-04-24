|
Suddenly, on April 19, 2020, Kevin Michael "Mike" Turk, age 40, passed away at home in Fallston, MD. He was the beloved son of Wilfred L. and Nancy (nee Evans) Turk, cherished brother of Brian L. Turk and his wife Emily and sister of Kathleen A. Turk; devoted uncle of Sydney and Andrew Turk. Also survived by Aunt and Uncle Rosemarie and David Kaufman, cousins Brent Kaufman, Todd Kaufman and wife Megan, Courtney and Tim Sarbaum, Kendall and John Henderson, countless friends, and his dog "Callie."
Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston Maryland 21047. www.HarfordShelter.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020