|
|
Kevin Wells, an extraordinary man passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 42. He is survived by his mother, Christine Wells; sister, Jennifer Magee and her husband F.J.; brother, Fred Wells and his wife, Cassie; and 4 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Friday, January 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 12:30 PM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or at www.curesma.org . This organization is dedicated to funding research to discover and develop a treatment and cure for SMA. Kevin was involved with and assisted by this organization throughout his life, and he would be honored by your donation in his memory. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020