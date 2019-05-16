Kim Boniface, of Bonita Farm in Darlington, MD passed away on May 12, 2019. She was 51. Kim was born in Havre De Grace, MD to John William Boniface Sr. and Joan Warfield Boniface. She is the sister of William Boniface and his wife Barbara, Kevin Boniface and his wife Chris, John William Boniface Jr. and her loving sister Bonita Boniface. Kim is the beloved Aunt of Michelle, Billy, Fritz, Sydney, Ben and Bethany. She attended St. Margaret's School and is a graduate of The John Carroll High School Class of 1985. Kim was a accomplished horsewoman, successful trainer and champion amateur jockey. Kim loved sunrises, beaches, mowing, family, music but most of all her loyal horse Field Cat.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryland Horse Industry Foundation in Kim's honor at PO Box 427, Timonium, MD 21094. The Family will hold a private celebration of Kim's life.Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Bonita Farm, PO Box 366, Darlington, MD 21034. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019