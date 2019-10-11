|
Kim Diane Weber [Edney], 64 of Bel Air MD, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family and loved ones in the early morning of Oct 2, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
Kim was born May 10, 1955 in Baltimore MD and grew up in Dundalk. She was retired and loved being a Nanny for the Barlow family and their 3 children. She was a 20 year member of the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company where she served as Treasurer.
She is survived by her four children, Christopher Hall, James Weber Jr., Jeffrey Weber, and Jennifer Weber-Goode, her ten grandchildren and one great grandchild whom she loved dearly.
The family will be holding a celebration of life on Oct 12th, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at the Fallston Fire House located at 2201 Carrs Mill Rd, Fallston MD 21047. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019