|
|
December 27, 1954 - August 19, 2019; Omaha, NE
Survived by husband, Carey; children: Carey Jr. (Erin), April, Matthew, Ashleigh, Tiffany Eadie (Chad), Christopher "Bud" (Roman), and Amber Yoo (Simon); "son", Christian; parents, Eugene and Peggy Sattler, brothers, Richard (Lore) and Craig (Vicki) Sattler; seven grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha. FUNERAL: Monday, August 26th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by: Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019