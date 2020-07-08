On July 2, 2020, Kimberly Ann (nee Collier) Sheldon of Sykesville, beloved wife of Eric Sheldon Sr., devoted mother of Jenna Sheldon and the late Eric Sheldon Jr., dear sister of Carol Collier and Janet Shrader; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and by her two Siberian Huskies, Cali and Chaos. She was predeceased by her parents Tom Collier and Lois Lendle.



Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services which will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 am at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.



