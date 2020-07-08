1/1
Kimberly Ann Collier Sheldon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 2, 2020, Kimberly Ann (nee Collier) Sheldon of Sykesville, beloved wife of Eric Sheldon Sr., devoted mother of Jenna Sheldon and the late Eric Sheldon Jr., dear sister of Carol Collier and Janet Shrader; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and by her two Siberian Huskies, Cali and Chaos. She was predeceased by her parents Tom Collier and Lois Lendle.

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services which will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 am at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved