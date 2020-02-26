|
|
On February 20, 2020, Kimberly Lynn Turner, 58, of Catonsville, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted father, Spencer Coleman of Catonsville; cherished sister, Susan Gnacyk and her husband Vernon of Glen Burnie; committed fiancé Ken Maszczycki of Catonsville, and her beloved cat, Penny. She was preceded in death by her adored mother, Anna Coleman.
Kim enjoyed life, family, and friends. She will be remembered for her fun-loving outgoing spirit, distinct laugh and thoughtfulness.
A Celebration of Kim's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1PM – 4PM, at Matthew's 1600 on Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Kimberly Turner may be directed to support Brain Cancer Research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020