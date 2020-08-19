Kimberly Saylor

It is with great sadness that the family of Kimberly Marie Saylor announces her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the age of 62. Kimberly will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Robert Saylor, and her children Robert Saylor II, Michael Saylor, and Ashley Stoll. Kimberly will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren Riley Saylor, Gwyn Saylor, Ava Saylor, and Lucy Stoll, by her siblings Al Kreuz, Mike Kreuz, John Kreuz, Diane Harmon, her Son and Daughters-in-Law Brian Stoll, Tracy Saylor, and Leah Saylor. Kimberly was predeceased by her father Albert G. Kreuz and mother Kathleen Kreuz.
A closed intimate gathering of immediate family to Kimberly will be held. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Kimberly to the nonprofit Maryland CASA Association 402 W Pennsylvania Ave, 3rd Floor Towson, MD 21204 in lieu of sending flowers.
