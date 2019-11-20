Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Kimberly Walker Notice
Kimberly Irwin Walker of Fallston, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes. She is survived by her mother Nadene Irwin, brother Bryan Irwin and his wife Ellen Irwin, brother Steve Irwin, uncle and aunt Alton and Linda Irwin, uncle and aunt David and Linda Cox, niece Emily Irwin and cousins Beth Blum and Karson Walker. Kimberly was predeceased by her father Howard Irwin.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Kimberly's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt.23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, November 23rd with a Receiving of Friends from 10-11:30 A.M. with Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Harford County Maryland (https://www.harfordshelter.org/) and American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/). The family has asked that if flowers are sent that they are arraignments that could be shared with the family. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
