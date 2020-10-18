Kirby M. Deeds passed away the night of 14 October 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife, JoeAnn Deeds of Sykesville, MD, son Matthew Deeds of Baltimore, MD, and daughter Jennifer Deeds of Glen Burnie, MD. Brother Dewey Deeds and wife Susan of Buchanan, GA, sister Carolyn Buxton and husband Steve of Horsforth, England also mourn his loss. Kirby was a family man through and through, Army Veteran, and served the government for his many working years. He was an avid train enthusiast, traveler, and woodworker. He was a member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the kind souls at Wesley Freedom Methodist Church or Carroll Hospice Care. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL AND CREMATORY, P.A.



