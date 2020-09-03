Kirk McKinley Donovan of Bradenton, FL and Columbia, MD, passed in peace at his home September 2, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by Marcia, his wife of 45 years. Kirk was the loving father of Fern Grace and her husband David, Brook Donovan and his wife Karen, and Jennifer Donovan, and the proud "Pops" to Eric and Brent Donovan, and Mackenzie Grace. Kirk was fortunate to find his dear friend and loving companion Rhona Hecht during the last 10 years of his life.



Kirk, a proud Baltimore native, will be forever remembered for his wonderful smile, perpetual optimism, gentle eyes, booming voice, hearty laugh, caring heart, loving embrace (with those huge hands), and unconditional love. Kirk was a highly respected and successful 40-year federal government worker retired from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but he is best known to his family and friends for "kirking" himself, his love of 50s music, having the loudest sneezes, re-telling his favorite memories hundreds of times (and not just in his older age), forever imparting needed words of wisdom, and being a person, partner, and friend we all strive to be.



Kirk will be interred during a private funeral service in Maryland. Those who wish to make donations in Kirk's name are encouraged to do so at the charity of their choosing. Kirk would have loved that.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store