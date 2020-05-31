Katherine "Kitte" Marie Stephens Nelson passed away peacefully on May 23 at the age of 96 in Essex, MD. She was born in Baltimore on September 23, 1923 to Elsinor Katherine (nee Starkloff) and Harry Elias Stephens. Kitte enjoyed many wonderful years living on Middle River. She liked being with young people and worked as a substitute teacher for 15 years. Kitte was active in several local civic associations and numerous organizations in Essex over the years. She served as a docent at Hampton and Ballestone Mansions, and always the avid gardener, belonged to the Towson Valley and Lutherville Garden Clubs.
She was preceded in death by husband Arthur "Otts" Abercrombie Nelson, first husband Douglass Roth Nicklas and brothers Harry Elias Jr., John Phillip, and Charles Starkloff. She is survived by her daughter Heather (nee Nicklas) and Walter "Bud" Johnson of Homer, Alaska and grandson Cole Johnson of Brooklyn, New York. A memorial service to celebrate Kitte's life will be held at the Church of the Redeemer at a later date. The family welcomes you to share memories of Kitte on legacy.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.