On March 9, Koula Mavias passed away peacefully at home at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of the late Tom Mavias; devoted mother of Gus Mavias and his wife Debbie, Angie Basil and her husband George, and the late Michael Mavias; cherished grandmother of Rhonda, Nikki, Phillip, Carissa, John, Renee, Stamatia, Michael, and Melissa; loving great-grandmother of seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Inc., 6224 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 Ponca St. Baltimore, MD 21224. Online condolences may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019