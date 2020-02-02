Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mountain Christian Church
Joppa, MD
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mountain Christian Church
Joppa, MD
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mountain Christian Church
Joppa, MD
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mountain Christian Church
Joppa, MD
Kristine Gilmour Notice
Kristine Gilmour, age 41, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 30, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Frankfurt, Germany she was the beloved daughter of Paul and Linda (Wilhide) Quick and loving wife of Brian Gilmour; devoted mother of Hunter Davis, Dalton Nottingham, and Dakota Renee Gilmour; loved sister of Keri Lynn Kornelsen and her husband, Mark. Visitation will be held at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 & 7- 9 pm and Tuesday, February 4 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made to an educational fund for Kristine and Brian's children or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
