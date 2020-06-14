Kwang Nam Kim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kwang's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, June 12, 2020, Kwang Nam Kim, MD, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Myung Ja Kim, Loving father of Dae U. Kim and his wife Kristie and Gilby Kim and his wife Morgan. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alex, Andrew, Dae and Hansuh , 2 sisters, 1 brother and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kim was a general surgeon at many Baltimore hospitals including Harbor Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 ( exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 am till the Graveside Service and Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD at 11:00 am. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Maryland Food Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved