On Friday, June 12, 2020, Kwang Nam Kim, MD, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Myung Ja Kim, Loving father of Dae U. Kim and his wife Kristie and Gilby Kim and his wife Morgan. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alex, Andrew, Dae and Hansuh , 2 sisters, 1 brother and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Kim was a general surgeon at many Baltimore hospitals including Harbor Hospital.



Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 ( exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 am till the Graveside Service and Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD at 11:00 am. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Maryland Food Bank.



