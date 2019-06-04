Kyle Nathan Vierling, age 28, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a long struggle with addiction. Born on December 26, 1990, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Dennis and Debbie (Watson) Vierling of Forest Hill, MD. He was a 2009 graduate of Fallston High School. He worked as an auto detailer, and tinting specialist with The Auto Salon in Bel Air, MD. Kyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycles, coin collecting, spending time with family and friends, and helping others. In addition to his parents, he is survived by; Troy, his brother, Billy, his half brother, David Watson Jr., his grandfather, Ayden Vierling, his nephew, Layla Vierling, his niece, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and anyone whose lives Kyle touched are invited to visit at the McComas Funeral Home, 50 W Broadway, Bel Air, MD from 3-5 & 7-9 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will also be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Rd., Joppa, MD on Saturday, June 8 from 11 am-12 pm followed by a service at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Mann House, 14 Williams St., Bel Air, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary