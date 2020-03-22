Home

L. Bruce Hornstein

L. Bruce Hornstein Notice
Dr. Hornstein died at home on 3/18/20, after a year long chronic illness, at the age of 87. He is a retired Veterinarian and Horticulturist, past owner of the Animal Medical Center of Mt. Washington and SanSouci Nursery of Monkton. He is survived by his spouse of 20 years, Lee Dorman and by 3 children and 7 grandchildren. There will be no service or reception; his ashes will be spread, at his request, over Assateague Island by the sea. "American Iris Society Foundation-Francis Scott Key Division" c/o Jill Bonino AIS Foundation 3110 Kirkham Dr. Glendale, CA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
