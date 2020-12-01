1/
L. Elizabeth Walter
L. Elizabeth Walter, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020; devoted mother of Linda A. Slemp (Bill), Susan E. Pellegrini (Rick), Karen J. Wagner, and Nelson C. Walter, Jr.; loving grandmother of Vincent J. Pellegrini, the late Lauren E. Pellegrini, Julia M. Pellegrini, Sarah E. Wagner, Thomas W. Slemp, Laura A. Slemp, Melanie E. Elliott, Jessica A. Walter, Olivia M. Walter, and adoring great-grandmother of 4 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, December 03, 2020, from 12:00-1:00pm. Memorial services will follow at 1:00pm, at the funeral home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
DEC
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
