L. Elizabeth Walter, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020; devoted mother of Linda A. Slemp (Bill), Susan E. Pellegrini (Rick), Karen J. Wagner, and Nelson C. Walter, Jr.; loving grandmother of Vincent J. Pellegrini, the late Lauren E. Pellegrini, Julia M. Pellegrini, Sarah E. Wagner, Thomas W. Slemp, Laura A. Slemp, Melanie E. Elliott, Jessica A. Walter, Olivia M. Walter, and adoring great-grandmother of 4 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, December 03, 2020, from 12:00-1:00pm. Memorial services will follow at 1:00pm, at the funeral home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.