On Sunday, September 20, 2020, L. Linwood Wells, son of the late Lloyd and Marguerite Wells; husband of the late Olga R. Wells, companion of the late Virginia Schlossnagle, best friend of B. Jean Buckingham.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with a masonic service at 6pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am at Friendship Cemetery, 1509 Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.