1/
L. Linwood Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, L. Linwood Wells, son of the late Lloyd and Marguerite Wells; husband of the late Olga R. Wells, companion of the late Virginia Schlossnagle, best friend of B. Jean Buckingham.

Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with a masonic service at 6pm. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am at Friendship Cemetery, 1509 Fallston Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved