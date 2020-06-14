On June 13, 2020, L. Stephen Hess, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Diana M. Bolton, his daughter, Beth-ada Hess Oshrine, and grandchildren, Samuel R. Oshrine and Matthew B. Oshrine. He is predeceased by his son L. Roger Hess, and his brother, David Hess.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute, c/o GBMC Philanthropy, 6701 North Charles Street, (Check Payable To: GBMC Foundation), Baltimore, MD 21204.



