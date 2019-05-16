Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Laimons Salenieks


1943 - 2019
Laimons Salenieks
Laimons Walter Salenieks, 75 of Laurel, Maryland passed away May 7th, 2019 He was born in 1943 to Karlis Salenieks and Alma Taisnins in Aluksne, Latvia. He retired from long career in carpentry/construction work. He enjoyed taking care and spending time with his wife, raising his children, building,fixing things; playing cards and boardgames; caring for plants and listening to Blues music.He is survived by his children: Patricia Phoebus of Delaware; Karl Salenieks of Riva, MD; Brian Salenieks of Westminister, MD; Walter Salenieks of Elkridge, MD; Erik Salenieks of Elkridge, MD (Courtney Salenieks of Elkridge, MD) and Andrew Salenieks of Laurel, MD., 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren He was preceded in death by: his Father Karlis Salenieks; mother Alma Taisnins; Step-Father Andrejs Taisnins; and beloved Wife of 50 years Alberta Salenieks.A funeral service was held on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the Donaldson Funeral Home P.A., 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 16, 2019
