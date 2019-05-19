Home

Lamar Garrett Notice
On May 11, 2019, Lamar Phillp Garrett, beloved father of Dayzane, Shamar and Shardae' Garrett; devoted son of Nathaniel and Gloria A. Garrett and loving brother of Brandie G. D'Orazio (Dan); other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME, WEST 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday after 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church 9531 Liberty Road at 10:00 am. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019
