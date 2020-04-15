|
UPPER MARLBORO Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer Jr., 93, husband of Anne Mackall Sasscer, died Monday, April 13 at his home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Born September 25, 1926 and raised in the same house, he was the son of Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer Sr. and Agnes Coffren Sasscer of Upper Marlboro. He attended school in Upper Marlboro and the Episcopal High School in Alexandria. He served in the US Coast Guard during World War II, and enrolled at the University of Virginia in fall of 1946 when he joined St. Elmo's Fraternity. Mr. Sasscer later studied Law there and at the University of Maryland. He returned to Upper Marlboro to practice with his father and, beginning at age 28, represented Prince George's County in the House of Delegates for two terms. He wore "many hats" in Maryland, serving in the roles of attorney, bank president, newspaper owner, tobacco planter, and Senior Warden. He often stated that his greatest treasures, despite other accomplishments, were his wife, three daughters and seven grandchildren. On June 11, 1955 Mr. Sasscer married Anne Green Mackall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Green Mackall of The Plains, VA. They had three daughters, Rebecca Mackall Sasscer, married to Dr. Fraser Cummins Henderson Sr., Anne Lansdale Sasscer, married to John Winslow Newman, and Molly Ghiselin Sasscer, who married John George Kanellos.
In the 1990's the well-respected lawyer retired from Sasscer, Clagett, Channing & Bucher but remained active in Trinity Church and also in many fraternal and patriotic organizations where he is remembered as a gentleman who exercised kindness and courtesy towards all. Mr. Sasscer was predeceased by his siblings, Agnes Lansdale "Dolly" Clagett ("Hal") of Upper Marlboro, and Lucy Clagett Sanders (Murray) of Upper Marlboro. Sasscer is survived by his wife Anne, his children and his seven grandchildren, Fraser Cummins Henderson Jr. (Betsy) of Charleston, SC and Upper Marlboro, Lansdale Ghiselin Sasscer Henderson (Cecile) of Washington, DC, John Winslow Newman Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, Landon Carter Henderson (Meghan) of Washington, DC, Carter Lansdale Newman of Philadelphia, PA, John Hill Carter Kanellos of Upper Marlboro, and Anne Dulaney Kanellos of Charleston, SC and Upper Marlboro. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Louis Ghiselin Saturnin Henderson, and Phoebe Maynadier Henderson. He is additionally survived by his wife's brother and his wife, Charles Green Mackall Jr. (Mary), and their families, and by numerous nieces and nephews to whom he was devoted. In accordance with the Governor's request, there will be no visitors. A very small private service and burial will be held. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any memorials be given to Trinity Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 187, 14515 Church Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773).
