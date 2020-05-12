Lara Wallace Hough passed away on May 6, 2020 after a year and half valiant and brave battle against acute myeloid leukemia. She was 13 years old. Lara is survived by her mother, Claudia Keenan; twin brother, Griffin Hough and older brother, Beach Hough, both of Baltimore; older siblings Casey and Spencer Hough of Knoxville, TN; grandfather, William Wallace Keenan, and great aunts, Mary Lee and Jean Keenan, all of Norfolk, VA. And, her beloved puppy, Harley.
Lara was a 7th grader at Notre Dame Prep, a school she loved dearly. She had very close friends who stood by her through all of her treatments and up until the end. Lara was treated at Johns Hopkins Children's Cancer Center by an incredible team of doctors, physician assistants and nurses, to whom we are deeply indebted. We would also like to thank Gilchrist Hospice for caring for Lara at the end of her life.
Lara was able to die at home with the people that meant the most to her in the world, her family. For that, we are forever grateful. Lara was loved by so many people for her loving spirit, her kindness, her compassion, and her hope for life. The world has lost an amazing young woman, but gained an angel.
There will be a private service now. When COVID 19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a large service where everyone can gather to show love for her. You may refer to the funeral home website below for updated service information. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
If you would like to support the family, two funds have been set up. One fund is in Lara's name and will be used to honor her and help the family memorialize her; the second way to help the family is to contribute to Beach and Griffin's 529 Plans so that Lara's legacy can be a part of her brothers' futures to thrive. Contributions can be made directly to Morgan Stanley, Attention: Chesapeake Wealth Management Group, 650 S. Exeter Street, Suite 1100, Baltimore, MD 21202. In the memo, please cite which fund(s) you wish to support: Lara Hough- 529 Support or Lara Hough –Legacy Account.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2020.