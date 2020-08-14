1/1
Larry D. Keefer
1943 - 2020
Larry Dennis Keefer passed away in his home on August 9, 2020 and has gone home to be with the Lord.

He was born on October 14, 1943, making his stay here on earth 76 years, 42 weeks, and 6 days. Larry was the husband of Georgia Lee (Dixon) Keefer for 56 years.

Born in Hanover PA, he was the son of the late Guy Samuel and Nadine Loretta (Woodring) Keefer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Guy Lincoln Keefer, brother Marvin Lee Keefer, and sister Wanda Nadine Hill.

Larry is survived by his wife, son Stephen Brian Keefer and wife Lorie of Pylesville, MD. Daughter Sandra Lynn Stanley and husband Joe of Buena Vista VA, and son James Keefer of Street MD.

Larry is also survived by several brothers and sisters:

Donald L. and wife Delores of White Marsh MD, Joseph W. and wife Darlene of Street MD, Ronald D. and wife Melinda of Alaska, Audrey N. Evans and husband Keith of Lexington NC, and Linda Atwell of Havre De Grace MD.

Larry is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Larry was a faithful Member of Pleasant Home Regular Baptist Church for 48 years, where he held the office of deacon since March 1991. Larry was born again and had a profession in Jesus Christ on May 27, 1972. He was a dedicated member until his death. Larry also worked for Lafarge Construction and retired with 38 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his church family, fishing and gardening.

Due to his profession in Christ, Larry is now resting in the presence of God. He believed in the Holy Word of God, living a Christian life, and fellowshipping with his brothers and sisters in Christ. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him but is now enjoying the great paradise of God.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11 from 6 to 8 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, August 12 beginning at 11 am at Pleasant Home Regular Baptist Church, 15 Salisbury Road, Airville, PA 17302

Elders Rob Lins and Rob Johnson will officiate.

Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church at the above address would be appreciated.

Masks are required indoors.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Home Regular Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
