Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Post 6506
8777 Philadelphia Road
Rosedale, MD
On November 17, 2019, Larry Lee Hamby, beloved life partner of Rendell Palechek, loving father of Jackson Ditone, cherished son of Eva Simmons and the late Larry Hamby, dear brother of Ashley Popiolek, Charley Sherman and Katelyn Sherman, devoted cousin of Robert Coronado, Jr. Also survived by other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 – 4 p.m., Saturday, December 7th at the VFW Post 6506, 8777 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale, MD 21237. Online condolences may be left at macnabbfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
