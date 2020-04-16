|
Larry I. Sergent, 74, longtime resident of Roswell GA passed away on April 10, 2020 in Athens, NY.
Larry served in the Army National Guard in Maryland and was a graduate of Kenwood High School and Essex Community College. After retiring from Lucent after 37 years, Larry enjoyed woodworking, gardening, baseball, the outdoors and his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years Suzanne, her children Matthew Dorr (Jamie) and Tara Flynn (Myles) and their cherished grandchildren Rachel Dorr, Julia Dorr, John Flynn, Matthew Flynn, Daniel Flynn and dear brother of Doris Leonard, Catherine Lonas, Martha Rollins, Harry Sergent (Ida), predeceased by brother Jimmie Sergent (Evelyn) and survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Fisher House Foundation fisherhouse.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020