|
|
On September 10, 2019, Larry Keith Fawcett passed away; He is survived by his beloved cat, Charlie; Dear brother of Bruce, Roger, and David Fawcett, and the late Cathy Ann Lawrence; Loving son of the late James and Helen Fawcett; Uncle of Justin, Jason, Chad, Jesse, and Seth Fawcett, Darcy Reeder, and Jessica Buckley and Great-Uncle of Tzivia Reeder.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4pm to 8pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12pm. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland SPCA, www.mdspca.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019