Larry lee Provencal, 75, of Baltimore, MD, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on March 6,2019.Larry was born on November 12, 1943 in Union town, PA to Arthur and Doris Provencal. He graduated from Parkville High School, after being a army veteran he married his former wife Rita Clemens. Larry was employed as head buyer at Mars supermarkets for over 25 years. After legally separating from his former wife in 1995, he opened his own business Little Texas. He went on to be a notary for mortgage closings and only retired a few years prior to his passing. He was an avid boater and a past member of the Sue haven Yacht Club. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.Spending time with his love of his life Bonnie Bowman, they were companions for over 20 years and she was by his side when he passed.Larry is survived by his mother Doris Provencal and his two sisters Sharon Steele and Linda Watson his son Kevin Provencal and his wife Jeanette Provencal, and his daughter Carrie Provencal.7 grandchildren:Alexis ProvencalAshley parsonsColin ProvencalSebastian Provencal Jon Provencal Sable Provencal Jaden Provencal Survived by multiple family members What can you say that would suit the memory of your dad, your son, your brother and friend but the world would be better with more Larry Provencal Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2019