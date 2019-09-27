|
Larry R. Lawson of Aberdeen died Monday, September 23 at Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation. He was 75.
Born in Emmorton, MD he was the son of the late Troy and Virginia (Newman) Lawson.
He was former owner and operator of Lawson Contracting, Inc. Mr. Lawson loved bluegrass music, hunting and fishing and working around his property. He was associated with and contributed to the Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a good friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Wisnom) Lawson of Aberdeen; children, Troy "Jeff" Lawson, Sr. and his wife Kathy of Havre de Grace, Todd A. Lawson and wife Denise of Bel Air and Bonnie M. Price and husband Wayne of Havre de Grace; grandchildren, Troy Jr., Elizabeth, Allen and Bryan and his siblings, Richard Lawson of CA, Curtis Lawson of Conowingo and Carol Bedsaul of Rising Sun. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Tammy L. Lawson and his brother Tommy Lawson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 1:30pm at Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church, 409 Paradise Rd., Aberdeen, MD. Interment will be in Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019