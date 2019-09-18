|
Lawrence (Larry) R. Senes, age 69 of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on September 14, 2019 at his home.
Larry was the beloved husband of Debra J. (Bush) Senes. They recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Born in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late John and Peggy (Jack) Senes.
Larry was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Forest Hill, MD. He was a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Whitney School of Engineering and had worked for Harford County Government as an engineer before retiring in 1986. Larry enjoyed gardening at the church with his dad and served on the vestry. He also enjoyed flying his kites, traveling to the beach and the mountains.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Virginia Irene Senes.
He is also survived by a stepbrother, Michal Andrysiak; and three stepsisters, Carolyn Hicks, Sharon Selke, and Janice Hunter.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, at Christ Episcopal Church in Forest Hill, MD Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM at which time the service will follow. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. The Rev. Kirk Kubicek will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church Rock Spring Parrish, P.O. Box 215, 2100 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050 in care of Warm Hearts Cool Worship (AC Fund).
Pallbearers: Honorary John Hollingshead.
Pallbearers: Dennis A. Bush, Patrick L. Bush, Charles M. Bush, Larry Leedy, Frederick Slemaker, Jr. and Richard F. Slemaker.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019