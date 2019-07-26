|
|
Larry Wayne Jarrell born May 7 1958 in Elkton, MD departed this world for heaven at the age of 61 from complications after a heart attack at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Barb Wiscott and her daughter Jen, his three children Christina (Scott) Cassidy, Heather (Will) and Jesse Jarrell, three sisters Gail, Pat, and Debra, half sister Terri, sister-in-law Rachel, and six grandchildren. In death, he will be joining his parents, Marvin and Lucille, his son Larry Wayne Jarrell II, and brother Marvin. Larry enjoyed classic cars, vacationing in Wildwood NJ and fishing. Larry never liked being the center of attention, and per his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019