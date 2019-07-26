Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Jarrell


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Jarrell Notice
Larry Wayne Jarrell born May 7 1958 in Elkton, MD departed this world for heaven at the age of 61 from complications after a heart attack at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Barb Wiscott and her daughter Jen, his three children Christina (Scott) Cassidy, Heather (Will) and Jesse Jarrell, three sisters Gail, Pat, and Debra, half sister Terri, sister-in-law Rachel, and six grandchildren. In death, he will be joining his parents, Marvin and Lucille, his son Larry Wayne Jarrell II, and brother Marvin. Larry enjoyed classic cars, vacationing in Wildwood NJ and fishing. Larry never liked being the center of attention, and per his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.