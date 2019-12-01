|
Dr. Laszlo Takacs, a physics professor at UMBC for 30 years, passed away on November 13, 2019, from glioblastoma. He was 69 years old and was born in Szombathely, Hungary. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva Takacs; his daughters, Katalin Clendenin and Dora Takacs; and his grandson, Scott Clendenin. Laszlo was beloved by his relatives, friends, colleagues, and students. He was a brilliant physicist, a thoughtful teacher and a dedicated, caring family man.
On Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7 pm, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church -Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, located at 10431 Twin Rivers Road Columbia, MD 21044. Reception to follow at 6400 Tree Top Cir. Columbia, MD, 21045. Laszlo will be laid to rest at Columbia Memorial Park in Clarksville, MD in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please support the brain tumor research of Dr. David Kamson. Donations can be mailed to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029. Please include a note indicating that this gift is for Dr. David Kamson in memory of Dr. Laszlo Takacs. Alternatively, donations can be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel. The family is especially grateful to Dr. Kamson and the entire staff at The Johns Hopkins Hospital for their excellent care of Laszlo.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019