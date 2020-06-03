Latisha Cotman
Latisha Patricia Cotman, 40,of Maryland,formerly of Charles City, Va. departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Richmond,Va. 23222.where a walk through visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com Celebration of Life service , 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane,Charles City, Va. Flowers donations may be sent to the funeral home in Richmond,Va.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
March Funeral Homes
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
Little Elam Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
2 entries
May 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I will miss seeing your smile and hearing your laugh. You will never be forgotten. Miss and love you my friend.
Talisha Evans-Graham
Friend
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
kennedy carrington
Friend
