May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I will miss seeing your smile and hearing your laugh. You will never be forgotten. Miss and love you my friend.
Latisha Patricia Cotman, 40,of Maryland,formerly of Charles City, Va. departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Richmond,Va. 23222.where a walk through visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com Celebration of Life service , 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane,Charles City, Va. Flowers donations may be sent to the funeral home in Richmond,Va.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.