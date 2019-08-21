|
Loving prepared by her family - Laura Catherine Burman, precious beloved wife for 50 years of Robert A. Burman Sr., adored mother of daughter, Sarah Caro and son-in-law, Dana Caro Jr. of Street Maryland; son, Robert A. Burman Jr. and his children- Rachael and Alex Burman of Street Maryland; daughter, Anna Burman Overby and son-in-law, Chris Overby of Street Maryland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Laura also leaves a brother, Tony Faby III and sister-in-law, Sharon Faby in Florida; sister, Betty Woolford and brother-in-law, Bill Woolford of Street, Maryland. Laura was also loved by many nieces, nephews, additional family members and loved ones. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Naomi (Williams) Faby.
Laura was a graduate of Perry Hall High School and worked as an assignment clerk for C&P Telephone Company for seven years. Laura was a dedicated wife, homemaker and businesswoman starting a successful cleaning company that thrived allowing her to become part of so many lives. Laura cherished her role caring for her immediate and extended family always doing for others regardless of the challenge. Laura loved all those she met and freely shared the joy of the Gospel of Jesus Christ by words, actions and deeds. There was not a day on this earth she wasn't doing for a member of her family, church family or her friends. Laura and her husband Bob joined North Harford Baptist Church in 1969 where she remained an active member in the church choir and teaching Sunday School to children and young people. Laura loved music and her beautiful voice could be heard singing wherever she went. She loved flowers, and her gardens were always tended with the utmost care. Laura loved animals and instilled in her children "there is always room for one more" when one of God's creatures was in need of a loving home. There will never be sufficient words to describe the impact Laura had on everyone around her. As this testament is read consider your relationship with Jesus Christ and trust Him as your Lord and Savior so we will all be together again someday in paradise. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."
Services will be held at North Harford Baptist Church, 4008 Old Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville MD 21084 with a viewing Tuesday evening August 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a viewing Wednesday morning August 21st from 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Her pastor, Reverend John W. Manry will officiate. Interment will be private as per the family's wishes.
To remember and honor Laura love each other, do for those in need and love the Lord your God. Forever-and-a-day. Harkins Funeral Home has the arrangements under their care in Delta, PA. For directions or to send condolences, please visit
www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019